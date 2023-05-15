(WJW) – Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, marked the first Mother’s Day without her mom this year.

She posted a series of photos on her Instagram account, remembering her late mother Ivana Trump.

Ivana passed away at her New York City home in July 2022 at the age of 73.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump attend the exhibition of artwork featuring Giovanni Perrone and hosted by Ivana Trump and MarkAntonio Rota on April 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Ivanka called her mother “the funniest, smartest, and most glamorous woman” she knew and missed the joy she brought into their lives.

Along with the pictures, Ivanka also cherished the privilege of being a mother to her three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. She sent love to all the “superhuman mamas out there” and wished them a happy Mother’s Day.