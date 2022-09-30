Related video: Highlights and coverage from Week 6 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – It’s Week 7 of high school football in Northeast Ohio. Here are some intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on Friday night.

Let’s start with a major showdown and conference rivalry game in the Southwestern Conference featuring two 5-1 schools – Avon at Olmsted falls.

This matchup also features one of the high scoring teams in the region in the Avon Eagles, scoring more than 40 points a game in four of their last 10 games.

Olmsted falls sports one of the best defenses, allowing an average of just 10 points a game this season.

Next up is our FOX 8 Game of the Week, 5-1 Perry at 6-0 Kirtland.

Kirtland’s 51-game winning streak in the regular season is on the line. Perry has won five straight since losing in Week 1, but an upset on the Kirtland Hornets could give the Perry Pirates a solid playoff resume to potentially clinch a home playoff game.

For our Chick-Fil-A Rivalry Game, the Willoughby South Rebels are taking on the Mayfield Wildcats.

South comes in at 4-2 and Mayfield at 3-3. South enters the non-conference matchup on a three-game winning streak, while Mayfield has lost two consecutive games.

Watch highlights of these games and many more as well as scores from across the region on Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m. right here on FOX 8!

CLICK HERE for more “Friday Night Touchdown” coverage.