‘It’s traumatic and cruel’: Some Michigan lawmakers want to make it illegal to declaw cats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJW) — Some Michigan lawmakers want to make it illegal for residents to declaw their cats.

According to WZZM, if the proposal becomes law, Michigan would become the second state in the country to do so. New York passed similar legislation last year.

The TV outlet reports that declawing would only be allowed if “deemed necessary for a therapeutic purpose.”

“Unlike spay or neuter. There is no health benefit for the cats. It’s more for convenience for the people,” said Namiko Ota-Noveskey, the program supervisor for Kent County Animal Shelter.”

The shelter compares the procedure to taking off the first knuckle of a human.

“It’s not like we’re just trimming nails. With declawing, they’re taking the first digit off. So, I think it’s really important we look at alternatives,” said Ota-Noveskey.

WZZM reports that under the proposal, there would be a civil fine of no more than $1,000 for those who break the law and declaw their cat.

“Other states and countries do it,” said Rep. Tommy Brann, “New York banned them, New Zealand, Japan, Australia. Whole countries have banned this, so it seems a little traumatic and cruel.”