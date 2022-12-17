CLEVELAND (WJW) – December football is back in Cleveland and with it, Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s introduction to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing brown and orange.

“I’m here to see Deshaun. First home game here so I’m excited,” said fan Steph Koskowski.

It was a moment some Browns fans had circled on their calendar for months, following the NFL’s decision to suspend Watson 11 games for multiple violations of the league’s sexual misconduct policy.

“It’s exciting. You know, it gives you a shot. I like the fact that you will be able to see him go through his progression. Get us some wins next year,” said fan Kean Foster.

The NFL’s ruling stated that Watson’s behavior was both ‘egregious’ and ‘predatory.’ He faced over two dozen allegations of lewd behavior, sexual harassment and in two cases, sexual assault.

It’s why some fans were conflicted by his return.

“It’s tough, but it’s a team game. You’ve got to root for the team,” fan said Andrew Bostick.

Watson was never criminally charged. He has reached a settlement in 23 of the lawsuits but two cases remain active.

The Browns claimed a 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. They’ll face the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve.