‘It’s too late’: Doctor tells patients dying of COVID-19, begging for vaccine

(WJW) — One Alabama doctor has taken to the internet with a highly emotional Facebook post about her experiences working with patients dying from COVID-19.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” Dr. Brytney Cobia said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that ‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late.'”

In the post, which has nearly 2,000 likes and has been shared nearly 4,000 times, Cobia said she hopes her words continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“A few days later, when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same,” Cobia said.

With the spread of the Delta variant, which health officials say is affecting younger people worse than other variants, politicians, doctors and celebrities are continuing to urge those who have not gotten vaccinated to do so.

Read the whole Facebook post below: