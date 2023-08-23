*For a look inside the dream home, watch above.

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s time! The 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home will be given away today.

FOX 8 partnered with St. Jude to sell 25,000 tickets for the dream home.

Built by Skoda Builders, the four-bedroom, three-bath home, located at 595 Magnolia Court, Mayfield Village, will be given away today on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

The home is valued at $600,000.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A number of other prizes will also be given away during today’s drawings:

Apex Skin: $1,500 American Express gift card

Milano Monuments: $1,500 custom-made statue

Conrad’s: $1,500 toward tires or service

Litehouse Pools & Spas: hot tub

NE Factory Direct: $10,000 shopping spree

Nick Abraham Auto Mall: 2023 Buick Encore GX or Ford Escape SE

Tune in to Fox 8 News in the Morning to watch the drawings LIVE.