Watch the video above for more on the Sunshine Protection Act that could make daylight saving time permanent.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s that biannual time again. The one-hour time change is a reminder to change the batteries on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, too.

Daylight saving time is Sunday at 2 a.m., which means you’ll enjoy an extra hour of daylight in the evenings and have an opportunity to spring into action to protect your family as your clock springs forward one hour, the Cleveland Fire Department reminds residents.

“We will sound the alarms at Cleveland Fire Stations on Saturday, March 11 at 6:05pm to remind the residents,” the department said. “If your smoke alarm does not alert, or makes a chirping sound, it’s time to change the battery.”

Batteries should be replaced once a year. If the alarm is over 10 years older, the smoke alarm should be replaced.

Fire officials say there will be a limited number of batteries available at Cleveland Fire Stations.

“Only working smoke alarms save lives,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony P. Luke.