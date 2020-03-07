‘It’s the law!’: ODOT reminds drivers to move over or slow down after another crew almost hit while working

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is once again reminding drivers to slow down or move over after another highway crew was nearly killed while doing work recently in Erie County.

According to ODOT’s Facebook post, a passing motorist hit the impact attenuator while traveling through a work zone on SR 2 Friday morning.

“It is a blessing that everyone involved in the crash was unharmed and able to go home safely,” ODOT wrote in the post.

Officials noted that in this case, the vehicle didn’t have much room to move over, but should have slowed down instead and used caution.

“We need drivers to slow down and move over to keep everyone safe out there on Ohio roadways. Not just because it’s the right thing to do, because it is the law!”

ODOT provided statistics earlier this week on how many crews have been struck.