CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Westlake High School student who caught Oscar Gonzalez’ walk-off home-run ball that clinched the Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians last week returned it to the right-fielder on Saturday.

Sixteen-year-old Megan Forshey was on the field during batting practice before Saturday’s American League Division Series Game 3 against the New York Yankees.

Forshey got photos with pitcher Shane Bieber and an autograph from third-baseman José Ramírez, as well as a meet-and-greet with Gonzalez, who gave Forshey an autographed ball and jersey as well as his batting gloves.

“It’s super cool. I’ve been watching them play for a lot of years, so I’m glad I was able to meet them,” Forshey said.

Forshey told FOX 8 she gets out to “10 to 20” games each year. Last Saturday, she and her dad were in their usual seats. She had no luck with catching game balls — until that day.

“I was in shock. I’m like ‘I got it,’” she told FOX 8.