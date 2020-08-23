‘It’s sickening’: California firefighter robbed by looters while battling blaze

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Cruz Fire Ground Commander battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire was robbed by looters over the weekend, according to Cal Fire.

When the firefighter returned to his work vehicle he noticed his wallet was missing, and he later realized his entire bank account had been drained.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s sickening that one of our Fire Ground Commanders, while out taking care of business and directing firefighting crews, somebody entered his department vehicle and stole his wallet and drained his bank account,” a Cal Fire official said in the briefing.

Cal Fire tweeted about the incident , emphasizing the importance of staying out of evacuated zones.

All inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. #CZULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/u8PFPfmOk8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020

What it’s like driving through a wildfire at night #CZULightingComplex pic.twitter.com/LdkZBBp1Eb — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020

The CZU Lightning Complex fires, affecting San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, have expanded to more than 71,000 acres and are 17% contained at last check.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office.

Cal Fire also warns that a GoFundMe Account is circulating the internet and purporting to be established in support of the Cal Fire employee whose personal belongings were stolen.

The department says this account is NOT associated with the firefighter and cautions against donating to it.

WARNING: A GoFundMe account is circulating, purporting to be established in support of the CAL FIRE employee who's personal belongings were stolen recently. This account is not associated with CAL FIRE, or anyone connected to the department. Please use caution if donating. pic.twitter.com/2Efehq4LxO — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020

