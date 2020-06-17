‘It’s shocking!’: 2020 St. Jude Dream Home winner reacts to big prize

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a dream come true for Gary Sprague who was selected as the winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Wednesday on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

“I’m dumbfounded,” Sprague said. “It’s absolutely unexpected, so it took me by surprise.”

Sprague said he’s never considered himself particularly lucky, until now.

“We didn’t expect to win, we didn’t do it because we thought we were going to win, and forgot all about it and to have something like this drop in your lap, it’s shocking, it really is,” Sprague said. “We’re very fortunate, obviously blessed in one more way now.”

Sprague wins a modern French country style home built by Cleveland Custom Homes in Olmsted Falls, with an estimated value of more than $500,000.

“It’s fabulous. The kitchen is amazing. I can see spending a lot of time in the kitchen, and everything that went into it, it’s so beautiful,” Sprague said.

Gary has been a police officer for three decades and is nearing retirement. His wife is a longtime nurse.

“She knows all about the trauma, both physically, financially, psychologically, especially when one of their children has a medical issue, so she was all about supporting,” Sprague said. “It was her idea to buy the tickets. We’ve done it for a number of years now.”

He said they’re not yet sure if they’ll move into the home.

“I’d like to say yes, but we’ve been in our current home 28 years,” Sprague said.

“We have some fantastic neighbors. It’s always tough to move away when you have great neighbors, so we have some decisions to make.”

This year, FOX 8 viewers who bought tickets for the Dream Home raised $2 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Winners were also announced for prizes including a new car from Nick Abraham Auto mall and a hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas. See the complete list here.

More on the St. Jude Dream Home here