It’s Rock Hall Induction Week! Here are 6 ways to participate in this year’s festivities, honor rock & roll in CLE

CLEVELAND — It’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction week, and while not everyone will go to the ceremony, there’s plenty to do to celebrate this year’s class.

The Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, October 30, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The ceremony honors this year’s inductees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category, along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Special guests include Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.

Before Saturday, there are a huge list of events/activities fans can take advantage of including these top 6:

1.) Rock Hall Nights at the Rock Hall, Thursday, October 28. The night will be themed around the 2021 Inductees with music from the Rock Hall DJ and an Inductee costume contest. Tickets are free for Cleveland residents and museum members. They’re $21 for non-residents.

2.) Free live stream events:

— GoGos: While tickets to the event are sold out, fans can live stream an interview and book signing with the Go-Gos, the most successful all-woman rock band of all time, on YouTube and Facebook. The event begins at noon Friday. For more, click here.

— Unveiling of 2021 Inductee signature panel: Happens at the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. Friday. Each year, the Rock Hall unveils a new signature panel in the Hall of Fame Gallery on Level 3, complementing the 2021 inductee exhibits. For more, click here.

— Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Red Carpet Live Stream Hosted by Bevy Smith, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

3.) Inductee Exhibit: This year’s exhibit highlights the 2021 class and their impact on music history by showcasing iconic items like Dave Grohl’s Dan Armstrong Ampeg guitar and Tina Turner’s red lace dress. Fans can view the exhibit with regular museum admission. More here.

4.) Alan Freed’s gravesite: Local radio DJ Alan Freed is known for popularizing the term “rock ‘n roll.” His grave is located at Lake View Cemetery with a headstone in the shape of a jukebox.

5.) Michael Stanley mural: The 2,200-square-foot mural is a tribute to legendary musician Michael Stanley, who died of lung cancer in March, on Payne Avenue in Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood.

6.) Local live music: There is a wide variety of local shows at clubs and businesses in the Cleveland area ahead of the induction ceremony. For a complete list, click here.