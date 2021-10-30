It’s Rock Hall Induction Day! Here’s everything you can expect…

(WJW) — The musicians and celebrities are touching down, the red carpet is rolled out, and Cleveland is ready for a party during the 36th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the first time it’s been held outside Public Auditorium when taking place in Cleveland.

Here’s everything you need to know:

2021 Class

This year’s 13 inductees are being called the most diverse and inclusive class in the history of the Rock Hall.

Ohio/Cleveland ties

Many musicians and celebrities attending have special ties to Ohio and the Cleveland area, as do stars that have been a part of rock and roll’s history.

— Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman, is from the Warren area, where the city has a “Dave Grohl Alley” tribute to the rock legend. Grohl will become a two-time inductee after having previously been inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

— Tina Turner, who was previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991, likely won’t be at the ceremony. But she wrote a letter arguing to bring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to Cleveland. The letter is in the Rock Hall’s archives.

While Michael Stanley isn’t in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he is one of Cleveland’s most beloved musicians. There are plans to acknowledge his passing at the ceremony. Stanley, whose career spanned five decades, passed away in March after a battle with lung cancer.

Presenters

Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams

Taylor Swift inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

Drew Barrymore inducting The Go-Go’s

Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

Other guests include:

Schedule

— 5 p.m., Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Red Carpet Live Stream

— 6:30 p.m., doors open

— 8 p.m., ceremony begins

— The ceremony will be broadcast on HBO and stream on HBO Max in November