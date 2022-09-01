LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ultium Cells plant, located in Northeast Ohio, is up and running.

It’s not at full capacity but they are officially making batteries for electric vehicles.

Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted toured the plant in Lordstown on Wednesday.

The news media was not allowed to be part of the governor’s tour, but did learn about 20% of the plant is in operation. Batteries are being made and shipped.

“We are really entering the early phase of the start of production. So we have a portion of our capacity installed and are preparing to begin to support our customers with cells,” said Vice President of Operations Tom Gallagher.

“It’s really not an automotive plant. It’s really high-tech,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more high-tech automated process,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

DeWine and Husted held a news conference after the tour, and pictures were released of them inside the plant, dressed in attire to keep the plant clean. Husted described what they saw.

“It’s the making of the cells and the process of putting them all together and the process of the coatings and how they all come together,” Husted said.

“But when you walk in here and see how big this is and what the production is going to be, the production is going to be just phenomenal,” DeWine said.

At peak production, the plant to expected to employ more than 1,100 people. About 800 are currently working at the plant.

“Every day we have more than 200 people in a training process. Simulators all the way through line running. So all phases of the process run every day,” Gallagher said.

“But to see it in person is, it’s really quite amazing,” DeWine said.