It’s official! Cleveland Indians shift to Guardians, start selling new merch

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians are officially shifting to become the Cleveland Guardians Friday.

The team changed their official website and social media accounts to reflect the change, including Twitter and Facebook.

Fans can get their first taste of Guardians merchandise at the Team Store, which opens to the public at 9 a.m. It’ll be open Friday until 7 p.m.

The team gave a sneak peek of some of the new garb on Facebook Thursday.

There will be donuts, coffee, prizes and a gift for the first 50 shoppers Friday morning.

Anyone who can’t make it to the Team Store will have the chance to get their Guardians gear from other Northeast Ohio stores starting Nov. 23.