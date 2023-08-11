CLEVELAND (WJW) — When you think of hip-hop in Cleveland, one name stands above the rest.

“Before Lebron James, when you think about Cleveland, Ohio, you think of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. They are the staple of this city,” shared fan, Andy Prior.

Bone Thugs broke through to fame in 90’s with songs like “Thuggish, Ruggish Bone” and “1st of The Month.”

The Cleveland-based group partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Tupac, Biggie Smalls and Eazy E.

This year marks 50 years since the birth of hip-hop.

Rhonda Brown with the city of Cleveland said the administration knew they needed to honor Bone Thugs in a big way.

Considered one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, Bone Thugs was given a street name all to their own. East 99th Street is now Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way. And Aug. 11, 2023, was proclaimed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Day by Mayor Justin Bibb.

Anthony Henderson, better known as Krayzie Bone, shared why it means so much to him.

“Man, it means everything. It shows us that the foundation we laid down, it shows that it is still there,” explained Henderson.

Now and for many years to come, people will drive past Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way, knowing exactly where these legends came from.

Five Clevelanders, who never forgot their roots, immortalized forever by the city that raised them.

“Even though we have lived in other cities, there is nothing like Cleveland,” said Henderson.