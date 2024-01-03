*The above video shows a heavy snow squall in Rocky River earlier this winter*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In one of the Carpenters’ hit songs, they sang “Rainy Days and Mondays, always get me down.”

But what about cloudy days for over a month?

Thirty-four of the last 39 days in Northeast Ohio have been cloudy, according to Fox 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol. That’s only five mostly sunny days in Cleveland since just after Thanksgiving.

During that same stretch, November 25 through January 3, during the past three years we had between five and seven mostly sunny days, Sabol said.

During that time frame in 2019/2020, Cleveland must’ve seemed tropical with 13 mostly sunny days.

“Besides the Pacific Northwest, the cities with frequent cloudy weather are mainly near the Great Lakes,” according to Current Results: Weather Extremes.

That weather tracking site along with Move.Org ranks Cleveland annually in the top 5 or top 6 mostly cloudy U.S. cities with 55% of the days throughout the year being cloudy.

With all that said, many NE Ohioans, including Lorain County photographer Ron Jantz, say it would be a challenge to find better sunsets year-round anywhere, and not just on sunny days.

“Due to Lake Erie’s ever-changing conditions and a variety of clouds, sunsets can be very photogenic and more dramatic here in Northeast Ohio,” Jantz said.

Courtesy: Ron Jantz: Lorain Lighthouse

It’s not unusual for Cleveland to get extended cloudy stretches in late fall and winter from a more active weather pattern, but also from lake effect clouds. But some of our winter seasons are much more cloudy than others.

It’s been a while, but on rare occasions, Cleveland has gone more than 60 days in a row without a mostly sunny day in the winter.