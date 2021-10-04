It’s National Taco Day: Here’s where to grab freebies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s National Taco Day so here’s your excuse to indulge for dinner – Free tacos!
We’ve compiled a list of Northeast Ohio businesses that are celebrating the ever-so-important day.
- Condado Tacos: They are celebrating National Taco, not just today but all week until Friday, by offering each customer one free taco with purchase for dine-in visits, to-go or delivery orders through the Condado Tacos app.
- Taco Bell: Place an order of $15 or more on GrubHub and get $5 off. Also, enjoy a free crunchy taco with a $1 purchase as a rewards member. Today only and only in the app.
- 7-Eleven: If you are a rewards member, you can get 10 mini tacos for just $1. Want it delivered? There’s a deal for that, too. Buy your first order of mini tacos through the 7-Eleven app and get your second order free.
Happy feasting!