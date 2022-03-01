It’s National Pig Day: Ravenna rescue farm showcases 20 pot-bellied pigs in need of homes

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s National Pigs Day and, to celebrate, a local farm is showcasing pot-bellied pigs in need of a home.

In Facebook posts, Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna, for days, has been sharing adorable photos of the pink four-foots – small ones, cute ones, friendly and sassy ones.

Credit: Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary

The farm says for each one that finds a home, an opening for another one is created. That means more lives saved, including three little pigs waiting in Columbiana County, which were part of a cruelty case in need of an examination and rehabilitation.

If you’re in the market for a potbelly big and would like to adopt one of these little ones, click here.