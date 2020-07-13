1  of  3
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

It’s National French Fry Day; here’s where you can get fries for free

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Monday, July 13, is celebrating one of America’s favorite sides.

It’s National French Fry Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than eating the popular vegetable.

Here is a list of who is offering deals.

BurgerFi: BurgerFi is offering deals all week to celebrate French fries. You can get a free regular-sized fry with any purchase from July 14-17.

Burger King: Burger King is offering an order of large fries for $1 if you order from the app.

Checker’s and Rally’s: Checker’s and Rally’s have a campaign about how to summon the French Fry Fairy. See the video here.

KFC: KFC is offering its Secret Recipe Fries for 30 cents Monday.

McDonald’s: Fries for free! You have to order from the app to get a free medium-size fry.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral