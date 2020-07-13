(WJW) – Monday, July 13, is celebrating one of America’s favorite sides.
It’s National French Fry Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than eating the popular vegetable.
Here is a list of who is offering deals.
BurgerFi: BurgerFi is offering deals all week to celebrate French fries. You can get a free regular-sized fry with any purchase from July 14-17.
Burger King: Burger King is offering an order of large fries for $1 if you order from the app.
Checker’s and Rally’s: Checker’s and Rally’s have a campaign about how to summon the French Fry Fairy. See the video here.
KFC: KFC is offering its Secret Recipe Fries for 30 cents Monday.
McDonald’s: Fries for free! You have to order from the app to get a free medium-size fry.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- It’s National French Fry Day; here’s where you can get fries for free
- Photo key in search for missing ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera
- Driver found dead inside vehicle after crash in Medina County
- 70s and sunny to kick off the week
- Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies at 59