OHIO (WJW) — It has to happen sometime.

Yes, those of us in the Cleveland and Northeast Ohio area could see the first flakes fly as we start the week.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher reports the weekend was perfect for baseball and football weather with temps in the 50s. But that won’t stick around.

Temperatures will tumble, and we see our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning. We’ll have another shot early Wednesday.

As far as how much snow? Good news for those of us clinging on to fall. Snowflakes are not expected to accumulate.

But you’ll need your winter jackets. Temperatures will range about 15 to 20 degrees below average before seasonal temps return later in the week.