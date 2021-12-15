‘It’s kind of embarrassing’: Suspected wrong-way driver speaks out

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows another local wrong-way driver. We tracked down the driver arrested to find out what she was thinking.

This case happened over the weekend on the ramp to West 25th from I-71. The story behind it reveals a lot about a problem we keep seeing again and again.

Video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a car coming down the ramp the wrong way. At the bottom of the ramp, you see a trooper and a tow truck operator handling an earlier crash.

After the driver is stopped, you hear a trooper say, “Signal 100 (wrong way driver) coming right at us.”

The video also shows a trooper arresting Jennifer Parsons. The state patrol says she’d been driving drunk, driving the wrong way and driving with a suspended license. Her license had been suspended already for driving while impaired before.

We called Parsons and asked what she was thinking coming down the ramp.

“OK, it was an accident. I didn’t have my glasses on. It’s kind of embarrassing. An accident. I wasn’t travelling down the freeway ‘la-di-dah,’” she said. “I wasn’t drunk.”

Meantime, we also asked why she’d gotten behind the wheel at all with a suspended license.

“Like I said, my friend had an emergency,” Parsons said.

Investigators say a high percentage of wrong-way drivers are drunk or high.

Last week, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a wrong-way driver coming right at him on I-480. The patrol says that driver was drunk.

Cleveland Police believe, last week, drugs or alcohol may have led to a deadly crash of a wrong-way driver on East 22nd.

No charges have been filed yet for a wrong-way driver last week critically hurt after slamming head-on into a tractor-trailer on I-90.

Back to the latest case, we went to the scene in the daylight and saw signs at the top of the ramp and a short distance down it alerting drivers who might go the wrong way.

The driver just arrested there told us she’d even started going the wrong-way down that ramp in the daylight previously.



“It was really hard for me to tell which way I was going,” Parsons said.

She says drivers can get confused and she plans to go to court to explain.



“I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, I’m going the wrong way,’ and I tried to turn around,” Parsons said.

The charges are just beginning to move through court. We’ll keep an eye on this.