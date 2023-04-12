TREMONT, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a local park was damaged by dirt bike and ATV riders who turfed the field.

“It’s just sad for the kids and families,” said resident Christina Wigmore.

Wigmore and other parents couldn’t help but notice the damage to Clark Field in Tremont Wednesday afternoon.

“To see something so brand new that the city put money into, that kids and families can enjoy, it’s unfortunate,” said Wigmore.

Residents say a group of people on dirt bikes and ATVs turfed the park recently. Neighbors witnessed dirt bikes and four wheelers come barreling down West 11th Street Monday night.

“It sounds a little like a hornets nest. I will be on my back porch and you hear the sound rumbling,” said another neighbor.

This comes despite the fact that last year the city enacted tougher laws and increased penalties and fines for dirt bike, ATV riders and other nuisance vehicles within city limits.

“People in the neighborhood have said there are night parties happening, so that’s obviously when they are doing it here. There have been a lot of noise complaints around,” said Wigmore.

Over the past year, the Clark Field underwent nearly $3 million in renovations.