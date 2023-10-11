ORLANDO (WJW) — Families not made of millions have to scrimp and save for a vacation at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, and Wednesday, the company announced entrance to these locales is about to cost even more.

Starting today, ticket and parking prices for the theme parks in both Florida and California are going up.

Single day passes for date-based tickets (the cheapest, least desirable days only), at $109 and $104 respectively, are not increasing. But most passes and multi-day tickets, along with parking, are going up anywhere between $5 and $150. Find out more about pricing right here and here.

Listening to park-goers’ feedback, Disney said it’s also bringing back the all-day park hopper pass starting Jan. 9, rather than only allowing park hopping in the afternoon.

FILE – The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new administrator of Walt Disney World’s governing district can’t continue to work in his new job and be chair of Florida’s ethics commission at the same time, according to a legal opinion issued Thursday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

So what do these new announcements mean in practice? For people planning to head to the happiest place on Earth next year, the Mousehacking blog found the average price for a 5-day stay at Disney World for a family of four is nearly $7,000.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson told FOX Business.

Over the next decade, Disney is reportedly going to pour about $60 billion into its parks and cruises, according to the Wall Street Journal.