AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The end of July is bringing Northeast Ohio the hottest weather forecast of the summer, but some people have Christmas on their mind.

Akron Snow Angels is asking for volunteers to help with their Christmas in July event which brings the holiday spirit early to those who are dealing with tough times.

“During the event, we provide free haircuts, beard trimming, hand and arm massages, necessities, food and fun for those who are less fortunate,” event organizers said.

“We need volunteers to assist from distributing food, necessities, helping with games for kids, haircut stations, and securing the area,” they added.

Akron Snow Angels say they also need volunteers to load and unload trucks, setting up large tents, tables and chairs.

Christmas in July will be held at Akron’s Grace Park starting Saturday August 5 at noon and runs through July 7.

If you’d like to sign up you can click here.

Akron Snow Angels also helps those struggling with homelessness.