(WJW) – It may be as exciting as Christmas Day – or the arrival of a “major award!”

The highly anticipated premiere of “A Christmas Story” sequel is finally here.

HBO Max has been teasing the release of the follow-up to the 1983 holiday classic since this summer. An official trailer was released just earlier this month adding to the excitement of fans.

The official sequel drops on November 17 on HBO Max.

To stream the movie, you will need to subscribe to HBO Max.

The streaming service offers two plans: with ads or ad-free.

The add-free option costs $14.99/month or $149.99/year. The with-ads option will save subscribers money at a monthly cost of $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

In the film, Peter Billingsley is reprising his role as Ralphie.

The storyline follows Ralphie as an adult, who returns to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his own kids a magical Christmas.

In the video below, Billingsley gave FOX 8 and Cleveland viewers some inside information about the sequel.

Unfortunately, the latest movie was not filmed in Cleveland like the original. Yet, the home where the original movie was filmed has still made recent headlines.

The owner of ‘A Christmas Story House‘, located at 3159 West 11th Street, announced earlier this week that the home and property were for sale.

The home has become an iconic Cleveland landmark and museum. Word of the sale sparked concerns on social media about its future and word of the sale trended on Google.

To ease some concerns from fans, owner Brian Jones announced on Facebook that the museum is “open and will remain so now and into the future. It’s business as usual. Come see us.”

