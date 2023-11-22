CLEVELAND (WJW) — A small army of committed volunteers at the Saint Augustine Hunger Center in Tremont is busy preparing 15,000 meals to feed the needy of Northeast Ohio on Thanksgiving Day.

Rachel Loebsack and her 10-year-old son Henry spent the day putting together dinner boxes, some of which will be delivered to the homebound by a fleet of volunteer drivers. Loebsack said serving as a volunteer has been a gift.

“It gives me a sense of perspective, like being grateful for all the things that I have in my life and to be able to help others — even if it’s just one day — kind of give that to them as well,” she told FOX 8 News.

The Diocese of Cleveland said there has been a 72% increase over the past year in the number of people who depend on Saint Augustine and other hunger centers operated by Catholic Charities, and there has also been a spike in the number of working families that need assistance.

“The amount of rent for the average family is honestly not something that they’re able to make and pay their other bills, so every month they’re scrambling with the unmet needs after they pay the rent,” said Meghan Pitrak, who is the director of emergency assistance services for Catholic Charities.

Attorney Dave Elk said he was inspired by the legendary patron saints of the hunger center, Sister Corita Ambro and Father Joe McNulty, and now each year, Elk, his family and employees of his law firm dedicate their time and energy to the campaign to feed the hungry on Thanksgiving.

“It’s heartwarming to know that you’re bringing joy to people who need it, No. 1, and at a time of year when they really need the support from others in the community,” he said.

The fabric of the volunteer spirit at Saint Augustine is made up of Northeast Ohioans, who support the hunger center year-round with donations of food and money. As they get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, the volunteers and dedicated staff at the center are inspired by the stories of the Greater Clevelanders that they are helping. One story was provided by a woman, who called the center on Tuesday and wept as she expressed gratitude on behalf of her family.

“She kept saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re going to do this for me and my mother and my brother, and I thank you and I thank you’ and we were all crying and we’re tired. We had been working really hard, but that just makes us want to work even harder,” said Pitrak.

The Thanksgiving meal at the hunger center will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they are still looking for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to the homebound.