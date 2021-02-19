It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals; Harry to give up honorary military titles

*For a previous story on the couple, watch below.

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.

A Buckingham Palace statement on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The palace said Friday “that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. “

It said Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and with other military groups would revert to Queen Elizabeth II.

The statement says:

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.



While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

The couple now live in California and are expecting their second child.