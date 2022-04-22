MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A grieving family is looking for justice and answers after a vehicle hit and killed their loved one and kept going.

Fortunately, the driver left behind some clues that could help investigators track down the person behind the wheel.

The victim, 63-year old Mark Ramsey, of Mansfield, was a father, grandfather and loved one to so many others.

“I want help, please, in finding the person who did this to my uncle,” said Michelle Hembree, one of his many nieces.

Ramsey was killed by a hit and run driver around 11 p.m. Tuesday along US-42, near Township Road 1688 in Milton Township in Ashland County.

“His truck broke down and he had called his friends to come and give him a jump and he was getting jumper cables out of the back of his truck and somebody struck him,” said Hembree.

The vehicle did not stop, but the impact left behind parts of the damaged vehicle, including plastic from a side-view mirror bracket and broken side marker light lens, paint chips believed to be from the right front fender area and a damaged right side-view mirror.

“It’s a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck is what we know at this point,” said his niece.

Ramsey’s pickup truck was damaged as well. Hembree says she was told her uncle’s pickup was parked far off the side of the road at the time.

“This person had to have swerved to hit my uncle in order to hit him at all. It’s criminal. My uncle was conscious during this whole time, he died three hours later at the hospital,” she said.

Hembree says her uncle was headed to work at a local hospital where he performed maintenance for many years.

“He worked for a food bank. He would give you the last dime that he had, the shirt off his back. He was loved by his family and friends. He had two sons, grandchildren that will never get to see him again,” she said.

Hembree says her family is asking anyone who knows anything about the accident, the driver or where the suspect’s vehicle might be to do the right thing and call authorities.

“Please, if you know something, help us get justice for my uncle. Thank you and God bless,” said Ramsey’s niece.

Police are searching for a silver Dodge pick-up truck that likely has damage to the front, right headlight assembly and passenger side-view mirror.