Bath and Body Works at Polaris in Columbus (Photo courtesy: Bath and Body Works)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s that time of year again.

Bath and Body Works has its fan favorite three-wick candles on sale for $10.25 on Friday and Saturday. That’s nearly 60 percent off the regular price of $25.50. The price is up $1 from last year’s candle day sale.

The deal is available in stores and online, but you may have to wait. The online waiting room clocked in at 12 minutes at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

No coupon or promo code is required.