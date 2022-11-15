***Related video: ‘A Christmas Story’ house listed for sale ***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The owner of the iconic ‘A Christmas Story’ house is speaking out after the Cleveland museum and landmark went up for sale, sparking concerns on social media about its future.

The listing for Ralphie’s home from the 1983 film, A Christmas Story, was posted on the museum and landmark’s Facebook page early Monday morning.

According to the listing, “The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006, and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting.”

To ease some concerns from fans, owner Brian Jones announced on Facebook that the museum is “open and will remain so now and into the future. It’s business as usual. Come see us.”

The post went on to say that, since they designated the home as a landmark several years ago, the ‘A Christmas Story House & Museum’ will always be an attraction for families to visit.

When the home went up for sale, Jones said they got the following notice:

“The actual home at 3159 West 11th Street is a designated Cleveland Landmark (see attached ordinance) which should be included in the listing. Exterior alterations to the structure and site need to go through Cleveland Landmarks Commission for a Certificate of Appropriateness. Changes can include replacing doors, windows, roof, painting, porch, etc.”

According to the listing, the sale includes more than just the home.

“There is a whole campus here. There’s the gift shop, the museum, Bumpus’ house, some parking lots. It’s really a campus here the owners have developed this into,” said Chad Whitmer with Hoff & Leigh Commercial Real Estate.

There is no listed asking price, but the listing company says they expect “a high level of interest” and “significant” offers. You can view the listing, here.

Jones went on to say that he’s selling it because “it is simply time for me to move on to a new adventure in life after 20 years in this endeavor.”

“It has been an honor to be the steward of such an amazing piece of Americana,” he said. “All founders need to eventually move on so that their creation can reach it’s full potential. There are so many more great opportunities to make ‘A Christmas Story House & Museum’ an even greater experience for everyone.”

He went on to say that the future of the museum will be amazing.

The listing comes just days before HBO Max releases a sequel to the film.

You can visit the house, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily with extended holiday hours starting next week.