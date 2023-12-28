CLEVELAND (WJW) — LOOP, a Tremont coffee house and music shop, is closing after 14 years in business, operators announced Thursday on Facebook.

The shop at 2180 W. 11th St. closed its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

“It’s been a good run Tremont. It is with mixed emotions that we announce our closure after 14 years of serving our customers, friends and neighbors,” reads the post. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for our customers and employees over the years.

“The decision to close was not an easy one, but it’s time for some new adventures.”

Commenters wanted to know what will happen to the shop’s collection of vinyl records. Operators replied the owner “will be shopping the collection around soon.”