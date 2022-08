Just like food or medicine, booster seats have an expiration date. A booster seat is also considered expired if it has been in a car accident.

(WJW) – It’s back! Twice a year, parents and caregivers can score a great deal on a new car seat, stroller or other baby gear at Target.

The retailer accepts old, expired, or damaged car seats in exchange for 20% off a new item.

The used car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

The next trade-in window opens on September 11, 2022, through September 24, 2022. The 20% off coupon can then be redeemed through October 8, 2022.

Since 2016, Target has recycled more than 1.97 million car seats.

