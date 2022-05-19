(WJW) – It’s the day many people have been waiting for — Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is officially back.

The return of the fan favorite pizza was met with nationwide acclaim when Taco Bell made the announcement back in April.

Hundred of thousands of fans petitioned the fast-food giant on social media and on Change.org when the Mexican Pizza was taken off the menu in November of 2020.

At the time, Taco Bell said they were removing it from the menu to “[pave] the way for fresh new ideas.”

Now, the chain says the Mexican Pizza’s return will be a permanent one.

The pizza-tostada hybrid features pizza sauce, beans, cheese and other toppings layered on crispy tortillas.