It’s back: Cedar Point HalloWeekends returns

** Check out Kenny Crumpton get transformed for HalloWeekends from 2020**

SANDUSKY, Ohio ( WJW)- Attention thrillseekers! Cedar Point’s popular fall event is returning.

HalloWeekends begin September 17 and runs through October 31. The family-friendly attraction will include even more delights and frights for everyone to enjoy, including expanded days and hours on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

HalloWeekends will include daytime ‘tricks and treats fall fest,’ complete with activities perfect for the little ones, plus the ‘tricks and treats food tasting tour’ for those looking for savory fall treats.

At night, areas of the amusement park will transform with scare mazes, haunted attractions, and the creepy America’s Spooky Roller Coast!

Beginning in October, Cedar Point is offering park-goers more time to enjoy the attractions.

Here is a sneak peek of the October schedule:

· Thursday nights – the scare mazes and haunted attractions of HAUNT!

· Fridays – the Halloween activities of Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!

· Saturdays – Tricks and Treats Fall Fest AND HAUNT!

Sundays – Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!

For more information on HalloWeekends tickets and other Cedar Point attractions, check out their website here. As always, Cedar Point cautions guests, their schedule is subject to change without notice, so check that page often before you plan your visit.