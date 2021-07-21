‘It’s always #HotGirlSummer’: Watch Dolly Parton recreate 1978 Playboy cover for husband’s birthday

(WJW) — It’s always Hot Girl Summer for Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl.

That’s straight from the mouth of the country star herself, who recreated her 1978 Playboy cover shoot in honor of her husband’s birthday this week.

In a video shared to social media, Parton, dressed as a Playboy bunny, reflected back on saying once she wanted to pose for Playboy when she was 75.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

“Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she said. “He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try and talk him out of that.”

She said she had the new cover made of “the new Dolly,” and framed it beside her 1978 cover and said she was going to surprise him with it and sing to him.

Social media loved it.

I would give @DollyParton a kidney. She’s the ultimate 🐐 or 🐰? Either way, she’s the best. #dollyparton https://t.co/Ffc4xCAFaL — bravo babe (@bravo_babe) July 20, 2021

Carl is one lucky man to get this for his birthday.



You DID that, Dolly. https://t.co/wfszdEi828 — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) July 20, 2021

God bless Dolly Parton. She truly is a legend! — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 20, 2021

Dolly Parton Me at

at 75 25 pic.twitter.com/hqE7EKLnu0 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 20, 2021