‘It’s a true gift!’: FOX 8’s Tracy McCool shares good news about husband’s cancer battle

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8’s Tracy McCool just shared a big update on her husband John’s cancer battle Wednesday evening.

Tracy said they had been holding their breath through the holidays because John’s numbers were very low, putting him at high risk for infection.

But they made it through the holidays and kicked off the new year with some even better news. Tracy said John’s three-month scans came back stable and his white blood cells are heading in the right direction.

John was cleared to restart his full treatment on Wednesday.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018 and has undergone 71 rounds of chemo, several radiation treatments and gamma knife surgeries.

“He is tired and beat down many days after treatment, but he still manages to wake up with a smile on his face. We hope and pray for a miracle every day. I’m in awe of this man’s will to live. We never take days like today for granted. It’s a true gift!” said Tracy.

John has a triple MRI of the brain and spine scheduled for next month, but for now, Tracy said they are enjoying every moment of this wonderful news.