‘It’s a tragedy’: Parma community prays for loved ones in Ukraine during evening vigil

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The tight-knit Ukrainian community in Northeast Ohio continues to band together as their concern about loved ones back home grows.

A prayer vigil was held Friday night at a Parma church, days before a rally in support of the Ukrainian people is held this weekend.

A “rally for Ukraine” will be held this Sunday afternoon at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on State Road.

A prayer vigil was held Friday night at Saint Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral.

“It’s a tragedy. Your heart aches. How could you not ache for seeing these people, children, babies in the subway, young men volunteering to defend their country?” said Father John Nakonachny.

Many people attending the solemn service have relatives in Ukraine and worry about their safety and the safety of their native country.

They can’t help but stay focused on Russia’s invasion of the country and many lives already lost.

“I was born and raised in the beautiful city of Kyiv,” said Natalia Fedrikova Mahlay.

Mahlay says it is difficult to think about her friends and family back home, but she also wants to focus on the bravery and patriotism of the Ukrainian soldiers trying to fight back against the Russian army.

“I’m on the phone, in contact with my friends in Kyiv and I have to say I am drained. I’m taking the faith and hope, the beautiful future of our country, speaking with my friends,” she said.

“I really don’t know what to say. I’ll probably get emotional,” said her husband, Taras Mahlay.

Taras is a doctor at University Hospitals, while Natalia is a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic.

His parents left Ukraine during World War II.

“I’m calling them daily to see how they’re doing… They try to be in good spirits, but as I’m talking to them they’re in apartment complexes and you hear fighting and shooting and bombing,” he said.

The Ukrainian community in Parma is tight. The mayor and many businesses placed flags across the city to show the city’s unity with the Ukrainian people.

“If we care about humanity, if we care about the suffering of people, we ask, how did it happen? The Holocaust? How did the famine happen in Ukraine? Because people knew and they did nothing. Now we know. It’s not hidden from anyone,” said Father Nakonachny.

“It is a great and very brave nation that deserves a bright future and peaceful future. That’s the most important part,” said Natalia.

The “Rally for Ukraine” will be held at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on State Road in Parma at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday. All are welcome and Mayor Tim DeGeeter says he will also attend.