‘It’s a…’: Experts confirm sex of new calf belonging to killer whale who grieved dead calf for 17 days

(WJW) — The baby recently born to the killer whale known for swimming with her dead calf in an apparent act of grieving is a boy.

Tahlequah, known to researchers as J35, gave birth to the calf earlier this month.

According to the Center for Whale Research, the “feisty young boy” was photographed on Sept. 22 “rolling, spyhopping and swimming alongside his mother, who was actively foraging for food.”

Experts estimate the calf was born on Sept. 4.

They said he “is robust and appears healthy.”

Tahlequah made headlines in 2018 when she swam about 1,000 miles of ocean with the body of her dead calf. The calf died a few hours after birth, but the mother prevented it from sinking for more than two weeks.

