CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – The latest addition to the world-famous hippo family in Ohio is a BOY!

Last week, we shared exciting news from the Cincinnati Zoo that the beloved hippopotamus, Bibi, had given birth to another calf. The calf is the sibling of his famous hippo sister, Fiona.

The zoo shared the news and a new video of the baby hippo on Twitter.

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together. They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex,” said Gorsuch. “They will continue to bond inside for another week or two. Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the Zoo.”

The calf has not yet been given a name. The zoo is looking for suggestions. You can submit your ideas here.

The zoo will announce a name later this week.

“We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “Will this calf be as comfortable with humans as Fiona is? Will he be less independent? Will he love cameras?”

For more hippo baby updates you can follow the family and the Cincinnati Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.