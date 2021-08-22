It’s a big dill! The Cleveland Pickle Fest returns next weekend

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Pickles, pickles and more pickles. That’s what you’re getting at Cleveland Pickle Fest returning next week.

Back after last year’s COVID shutdown, although a virtual 5K did take place, the flavorful event is back Saturday, Aug. 28, at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School (6380 Mill Road).

Along with the 5K run (starting at 9:30 a.m.) and 10 mile bike ride, attendees can also catch live music and a pickle eating contest.

Proceeds from the event, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., go to Greater Cleveland Volunteers, which works to connect folks with volunteering opportunities.

General admission is free. Those who want to show off their pickle eating skills in the pickle eating contest are going to have to pay $20.

