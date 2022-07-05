( WJW) It has been a busy few months for former FOX 8 reporter, Allie LaForce, who is a sideline NBA reporter.

Allie and her husband Joe Smith, who currently is a pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, are expecting their first child later this year. The couple have been sharing their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey publicly for over a year.

Allie and Joe have been working to help ease the stress other couples may be feeling, specifically when it comes to having a baby who is free from Huntington’s disease.

They turned to IVF because Huntington’s disease (HD) runs in Joe’s family. Joe’s mom, Lee, was diagnosed with HD back in 2012. Sadly, she passed away from Huntington’s in August 2020.

HD is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. A child has a 50% chance of inheriting the debilitating disease.

As a search for a cure for HD continues, some couples are torn starting a family knowing they could pass on this disease to their children. A medical breakthrough called preimplantation genetic diagnosis, or PGD, is being called a miracle.

Allie and Joe’s launched the foundation, HelpcureHD.org, in hopes to help improve the quality of life for those affected by Huntington’s disease by contributing financial, emotional, and mental support while trying to find the cure.

Allie and Joe recently sat down with our own Stefani Schaefer to give us an update on their pregnancy and how you can take part in their upcoming fundraiser to help families in need.

Local Cleveland jewerly store, Sheiban Jewelers, is giving away a $50,000 shopping spree to one lucky winner in the fundraiser.

To purchase a raffle ticket for your chance to win, click here.

Allie and Joe’s baby boy is due to arrive in November. We wish them all the best.