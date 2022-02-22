‘It stunned me’: Local man’s genetic condition leads to quintuple bypass surgery

CLEVELAND (WJW) – During American Heart Month, the Cleveland Clinic is continuing to raise awareness around heart diseases and their causes.

At age 53, successful Akron businessman Don Kosec was fit and healthy.

“I was actively involved, I had three children. They were probably high school to college at that age. I was in the business world, you know, going back to New York City all the time, so I was feeling good,” Kosec said.

Or so he thought.

“I had some pain in my shoulder doing a project so I went to my family doctor and said, hey, I got this pain but while I was in there, I kind of mentioned, hey, when I’m going through the airport I’m feeling a little shortness of breath,” he said.

After several rounds of testing, doctors found he had five blocked arteries — one of them 100% blocked — and would need quintuple heart bypass surgery.

“It stunned me,” Kosec said.

Three days later, Don was in a Cleveland Clinic operating room, but as someone who did not fit the typical profile for needing bypass surgery, he went to Dr. Leslie Cho, Preventive Cardiology Section Head at the Clinic, to find out why this had happened and how to prevent it from happening again.

“She said, ‘well, we could either try and zero in or you could kind of not know or the science may have not caught up yet with what’s going on. So we just don’t know, let’s try these genetic markers,'” said Don.

Don tested three to four times over the recommended level for a type of cholesterol called Lipoprotein(a). It’s similar to LDL, known as bad cholesterol.

“It’s a genetic cholesterol issue. It makes cholesterol stickier, it makes your blood thicker and it causes inflammation which are all three bad things that can lead to early heart attack and stroke,” said Cho.

According to the clinic, one-third of Americans said they’ve never had their Lipoprotein(a) checked and one-fourth have never heard of it.

“Currently, there are no drugs that have been approved to lower Lipoprotein(a),” says Cho.

The clinic is conducting three trials for drugs that target the cholesterol and Don is participating in a separate global trial.

He hopes his participation and sharing his story can help others.

“If people are aware of it and there’s hope on the horizon with pharmaceuticals and what they’re developing, which is just absolutely amazing what they’re trying to do, I think that gives people hope for the future,” he said.

Don says his family members tested for Lp(a) and thankfully no one had as high levels.

Doctors say those with a family history of heart disease or who have experienced a heart condition in their earlier in life should get tested for Lp(a).