HOUSTON (AP/WJW) — The Cleveland Browns’ season is over, and it wasn’t the way fans wanted it to end. The Houston Texans returned two interceptions by quarterback Joe Flacco for scores in a 45-14 rout of the Browns in a wild-card matchup Saturday.

Former Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns before halftime as the Texans built a 24-14 lead. The defense took over after that.

Flacco, who turns 39 in three days, came off the couch to go 4-1 as a starter to end the regular season and lead the Browns (11-7) to just their third playoff appearance since their 1999 expansion rebirth, but second in four seasons under coach Kevin Stefanski.

“As disappointed as I am — and trust me, I am — I really do appreciate this team.” Stefanski said following the game. “I appreciated all the hard work they put in this entire season and they battled throughout and they stuck together. No one likes the result today — no one. That’s a somber locker room, because you work so hard and for it to end this way is really, really tough.”

Playing in his 17th postseason game but his first in nine years, Flacco couldn’t continue his magical run under the bright lights of the playoffs.

Flacco, too, expressed his disappointment to reporters following the wild-card game, but said he was grateful for the fans.

“I can’t thank the organization, my teammates, the city enough. Yeah, it stinks the way it ends but it was a lot of fun and I’m grateful for the time we had,” he said.

He finished with 307 yards and had a touchdown pass in the first half, but his mistakes under pressure in the third quarter were too much for the Browns to overcome on a day when Stroud easily outshined him in his playoff debut.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) in action against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns scores an 11 yard touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 13: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before kickoff against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fans watch during warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The previous highest-drafted rookie QB to win a postseason game was the New York Jets’ Mark Sanchez, who was the fifth overall pick in 2009.

Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson was under center for the Texans during their last playoff run but played just six games for the Browns this season before having season-ending shoulder surgery. He was on the sideline Saturday for just the second time since his surgery, watching the coming out party for the man who replaced him as Houston’s franchise quarterback.

Kareem Hunt ran for a touchdown and had a TD reception in the first half, but had just 26 yards rushing.

The Browns took a 7-3 lead when Hunt scored on a 1-yard run with about two minutes left in the first quarter.

A 29-yard run by Singletary started Houston’s next possession before John Metchie III grabbed a 27-yard reception. Two plays later, Stroud connected on a short pass with Collins for a 15-yard score to put the Texans on top 10-7.

The Browns got another huge gain on the first play of their next drive when Flacco found Harrison Bryant for a 47-yard reception. Hunt struck again when he grabbed a shovel pass from Flacco and ran 11 yards for a touchdown to put Cleveland up 14-10.

The lead would last only 10 seconds as Jordan grabbed a short pass and outran multiple defenders for a 76-yard touchdown to make it 17-14. It was Houston’s longest play this season and the longest in franchise playoff history.

Stroud’s third TD toss was a 37-yard pass to Schultz that pushed the lead to 24-14 with about a minute left in the second quarter.

Flacco was hit by Derek Barnett as he threw and his pass was picked off by Nelson and returned 82 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-14 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.

The Browns went for it on fourth-and-2 on their next drive and Flacco was picked off again. This time, Harris returned it 36 yards for the score to make it 38-14.

The Texans are the first team to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game since the Seahawks did it on Jan. 5, 2008.

Browns star Myles Garrett told reporters this could moment could be used as good motivation for next season.

“Going to continue to motivate the guys and inspire the guys to use this to work a little bit harder, train a little bit more and think about what you need to do to get to this point and never have this feeling again,” he said.

The Browns’ 2024 season starts next fall.