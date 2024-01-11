[In the video player above: NE Ohioan launches licensed CLE Browns’ Joe Flacco merch collection ]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You can visit the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for free any day in the next three months.

All you have to do is show up anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 wearing your favorite Cleveland Browns gear.

According to a press release from the museum, Browns fans will receive a free admission voucher that can then be used on another date.

Saturday is, of course, a big game for the Browns! The team travels to Houston to play the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

Kick-off is at 4:30 p.m.