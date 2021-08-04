It looks like ‘Jeopardy!’ found its replacement for Alex Trebek

Mike Richards and producing team accept the Outstanding Game Show award for ‘The Price is Right’ onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

(WJW)– Mike Richards, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” is in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Sony Pictures did not confirm the choice and a spokesman told Variety it’s in talks with several potential candidates.

Richards did a stint as guest host. His resume includes hosting “The Pyramid” and “Beauty and the Geek,” as well as serving as executive producer of “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Alex Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 36 years. He died in November at the age of 80 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Instead of immediately naming a permanent replacement, the show featured short-term guest hosts, from legendary contestant Ken Jennings to “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Social media erupted in reaction to the Richards rumor with comments like, “Who’s Mike Richards?” and “Didn’t Mike Richards hire himself?”