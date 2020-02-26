‘It kicked me in the face’: Man hurt after deer crashes through windshield, forcing him off the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) -- It was a shocking and scary moment for a Wellington man when a deer jumped through the windshield of the car he was driving.

He ended up wrestling with the deer while trying to get the car under control.

Virnes Gibson was driving home from work going about 50 miles per hour.

"I got down probably a quarter mile from the house. I looked down at my speedometer, when I looked up, a deer came right through the window," he recalled.

He said the deer laid there for a minute, stunned. Then, chaos ensued.

"[It] kicked me in the face and in the jaw. I was trying to hold it, then it kicked my feet off from underneath the pedal so I could't stop the truck," he said.

Gibson said the deer was small enough to where it was able to get up in the passenger seat, turn around, and then kick him with its front hooves.

"I had to take a thermos, something just to hit it and get it down so it wouldn't keep kicking me in the face," Gibson said.

The deer kicked the gear shift, putting the car in park.

"It kicked out the back window when it was in there it was jumping around, and I've got a big gate covering the back window. It actually ripped that when it was kicking, ripped it right out of the back," he said.

The truck had stopped at a neighbors house.

"He called 911, and then he ran and got some water and I was pouring water in my eyes to get the glass out," he said.

The deer's hooves had scratched his face and left a mark on his shin.

Gibson said they have a lot of deer in the area, but this is something he could've never anticipated.

"I'm happy to be here. People don't realize that life is short. This is my second chance in life so yeah I feel lucky," he said.

Gibson said Wellington Fire and EMS responded quickly and took great care of him.

The deer passed away from its injuries.