‘It is very concerning’: Investigators say 3 missing children, mother may be in danger

SHREVE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in the village of Shreve are investigating the mysterious disappearance of three children, their mother and her live-in boyfriend.

Investigators say the family was last seen at their home on North Prospect Street last Wednesday and vanished after case workers with Wayne County Children’s Services visited the home to investigate a complaint.

The children are identified as 11-year-old Isabel Cruz, 7-year-old Remington Cruz and 5-year-old Wyatt Cruz.

Their missing mother is identified as 33-year-old Justina Cruz.

Investigators believe the children are with their mother’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey.

Godfrey is known to drive a dark blue Dodge Caravan, with Ohio license plate JLC-3641.

The executive director of Wayne County Children’s Services says she cannot discuss the details of the complaint that started the Cruz family investigation, but says in general, the agency places a priority on removing children from homes where they may be in danger.

However, case workers are bound by guidelines set by state law.

“Really, what comes into question, is the child at imminent risk of harm, and that is our job to receive all of the information from the concerned person who makes the phone call and gather as many details and try to determine if that child is at imminent risk,” said CSB Executive Director Deanna Nichols-Stika.

Shreve police are asking for the public’s help to bring the children and their mother home safely.

However, investigators say the family may be in danger, so they should not be approached and the first call should be to local law enforcement.

The head of Children’s Services says such missing person cases are among the most troubling and difficult.

“Any time a child disappears, it is very concerning, right, because we don’t know where that child is. We don’t know who’s caring for that child. We don’t know if that child’s basic needs are being met. Are they safe? Are they being well cared for?” said Nichols-Stika.