‘It hurt really bad’: Lorain boy suffering from undiagnosed condition gets heart transplant

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – It’s an incredible story of survival. The mother of a 9-year-old boy thought he had a stomach flu, but it turned out he was suffering from an undiagnosed heart condition that could have proved fatal.

Evan Culp, the once healthy and athletic 9-year-old, had to be put on an organ transplant recipient list and spent four months in the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for a new heart.

February is Heart Awareness Month and FOX 8’s Jennifer Jordan reports on the importance of organ donation and listening to your gut when it comes to heart health.

