‘It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady’: Melania Trump shares farewell message on social media

WASHINGTON (WJW) — First Lady Melania Trump shared a farewell message to the American people on her social media accounts Monday as she and President Donald Trump prepare to leave the White House.

In the video, Melania said that serving as first lady was the “greatest honor of my life.”

“I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace,” she added. “As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart, and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination.”

She thanked U.S. military members for their dedication and service, stating that they, along with their families, would always be in her thoughts and prayers.

The first lady also applauded the nation’s law enforcement officers for their efforts to keep us safe.

“Every hour of every day they stand guard to keep our communities safe,” she said. “We are forever in their debt.”

Melania also spoke about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, thanking first responders for their efforts during these unprecedented times.

“As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all of the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives,” she explained.

The first lady added that she and her husband continue to “grieve for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic.”

“Every life is precious, and I ask all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered,” she added.

The first lady also encouraged all citizens to work towards peace.

“Be passionate in everything you do,” she said. “But always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”